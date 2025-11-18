Sonbhadra stone mine collapse: Death toll rises to seven, rescue operations underway

LUCKNOW: The death toll from the stone mine collapse in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh has risen to seven, with another body recovered from the rubble, officials said on Tuesday.

The seventh victim was identified as Gulab Kharwar (32), a resident of the Obra police station area of Sonbhadra. Kharwar’s body was recovered on Monday evening.

Rescue operations are still underway at the site in Billi Markundi. UP minister Sanjeev Kumar Gond and Robertsganj MP Chotelal Kharwar said that around a dozen workers could still be trapped under the debris after a portion of the quarry, operated by Krishna Mining Works, collapsed on Saturday evening.

The search drive will continue until the debris and stones are cleared from the mine, which collapsed on Saturday afternoon when labourers were busy drilling.