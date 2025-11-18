Tharoor at it again, praises PM Modi's 'emotional mode' speech

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor sparked a fresh controversy on Tuesday by praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.

In a post on X, Tharoor said he attended an event in Delhi where Modi spoke of India's "constructive impatience" for development and strongly pushed for a post-colonial mindset.

Praising Modi's speech, Thiruvananthapuram MP said, "The PM’s address served as both an economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress. Glad to have been in the audience despite battling a bad cold and cough!"

PM emphasised that India is no longer just an 'emerging market' but an 'emerging model' for the world, noting its economic resilience, he added.

PM Modi said he'd been accused of being in 'election mode' all the time, but he was really in 'emotional mode' to redress the problems of the people".