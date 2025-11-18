Tiger poaching probe: SC lifts seven-year freeze on CBI investigation in Corbett park

DEHRADUN: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central Government, the Uttarakhand State Government, and a former senior wildlife official, signalling a possible revival of the long-stalled CBI probe into alleged tiger poaching and collusion within the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

A bench headed by Chief Justice B.R. Gavai agreed to examine a plea seeking the removal of a seven-year-old interim stay that has effectively frozen the Central Bureau of Investigation’s inquiry into the suspicious deaths of tigers in the renowned national park.

The matter was brought before the court by environmental activist Atul Sati, who has consistently campaigned for a transparent investigation. Senior Advocate Meenakshi Arora and advocate Govind Ji argued that the stay, imposed in 2018, must be lifted without delay.

“Evidence gathered during the initial CBI investigation pointed towards collusion between forest officials and poachers,” Govind Ji submitted. “Despite these serious preliminary findings, this investigative freeze has remained in place for seven years.”