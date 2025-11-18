UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlights sharp drop in crime, inaugurates modern forensic lab

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the state’s law-and-order situation on Tuesday, emphasising that crime in the state had sharply decreased.

“Criminals are now caught quickly and punished,” said CM Yogi, adding that if a robbery or snatching occurred, the offender could be seen “limping the next day.”

The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur during the inauguration of a modern forensic laboratory. He also reviewed law-and-order work and held a Janata Darbar to hear public grievances.

CM Yogi asserted that crime no longer occurred freely in Uttar Pradesh. “This is a ‘new Uttar Pradesh’ that does not tolerate crime and ensures punishment,” he said.

The modern forensic laboratory, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, was built at a cost of Rs 72.78 crore. Yogi said the FSL lab was part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.