UP CM Yogi Adityanath highlights sharp drop in crime, inaugurates modern forensic lab

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reflected on the state’s law-and-order situation on Tuesday, emphasising that crime in the state had sharply decreased.
“Criminals are now caught quickly and punished,” said CM Yogi, adding that if a robbery or snatching occurred, the offender could be seen “limping the next day.”
The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur during the inauguration of a modern forensic laboratory. He also reviewed law-and-order work and held a Janata Darbar to hear public grievances.
CM Yogi asserted that crime no longer occurred freely in Uttar Pradesh. “This is a ‘new Uttar Pradesh’ that does not tolerate crime and ensures punishment,” he said.
The modern forensic laboratory, inaugurated by the Chief Minister, was built at a cost of Rs 72.78 crore. Yogi said the FSL lab was part of the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime.
To support his point, he cited improved women’s participation in the workforce due to enhanced security. “Prior to 2017, only 13 per cent of women in the state were working. The figure has now risen to 35 per cent, as women feel safer going out for work,” he claimed.
The Chief Minister also highlighted that 2,19,000 police personnel had been recruited over the past eight years. “Many states do not have such a large police force. Recently, 60,244 new police recruits joined the service. In 2017, the government had to rely on military and paramilitary training centres due to limited capacity, but the state now has sufficient training facilities of its own,” he added.
CM Yogi further noted that following a 2016 Supreme Court directive for Safe Cities, Uttar Pradesh now has 17 municipal corporations, with Noida and Greater Noida linked to an Integrated Command and Control Centre. Over 13 lakh CCTV cameras have been installed across these areas to provide round-the-clock surveillance.