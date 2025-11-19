Air India urges Centre to seek access to airspace over China's Xinjiang as Pak blockade drains finances

NEW DELHI: Air India has asked the Centre to persuade China to allow Indian aircraft to use its airspace over Xinjiang as the ongoing Pakistani airspace closure continues to inflict steep financial losses on Indian carriers. India-China flights resumed only last month after a five-and-a-half-year suspension.
A source confirmed the development to The New Indian Express. “We requested the government some time ago to take up with China the possibility of opening a portion of its military airspace for Indian aircraft,” the official said. “The Pakistan airspace ban has forced us to fly a circuitous route to Western destinations, sharply pushing up operational costs. The financial toll has been heavy.”
The source added that the airline can only move forward if diplomatic efforts succeed. “It all depends on government-to-government talks. Without China’s approval, Air India cannot operate through that corridor,” the source said.
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson said at an event last month that the airline had suffered ₹4,000 crore in losses in recent months due to Pakistan’s overflight restrictions, which have lengthened flight times to North America and Europe.
Pakistan closed its airspace to India on April 24, two days after the Pahalgam terror attack, for one month. India responded in kind. Since then, both countries have extended the closure through monthly NOTAMs, leaving the restrictions in place for nearly seven months now.
The Tata Group assumed ownership of Air India in January 2022. The airline has also faced major financial strain following the fatal crash of AI171 on June 12 in Ahmedabad, which killed 260 people and led to substantial compensation payouts.
Travel time to the US has increased by at least three hours, alongside higher fuel consumption. The Ministry of Civil Aviation was asked for its comments but was yet to respond.