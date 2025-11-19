Authorities keep watch on doctors’ lockers at SMGS hospital in Jammu

SRINAGAR: As the investigation into the white-collar inter-state terror module involving medical professionals continues, locker checks were carried out in hospitals in Jammu on Tuesday.

Authorities conducted thorough checking and screening of lockers belonging to doctors and staff at Government Medical College (GMC) and Sri Maharaja Gulab Singh (SMGS) hospitals in Jammu.

Officials opened each locker in both hospitals and searched them thoroughly. The hospitals have also introduced numerical codes for lockers instead of the earlier name labels. Principal, Government Medical College Jammu, Dr Ashutosh Gupta, said that after the busting of the white-collar terror module, security agencies have intensified their investigations and increased vigil in hospitals.

“We have formed a committee to check all the lockers in the hospitals and then allot them to the allottees. This is part of a routine exercise,” he said. According to the GMC Principal, instead of using name labels, “we have assigned numbers. The entries are being made in the master register. One key is provided to the allottee and another is retained by the staff. This will help the hospital administration take immediate and swift action in case of any suspicion.”