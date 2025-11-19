Bihar: BJP may retain Speaker; JD(U) Home

NEW DELHI/PATNA : Amid hard bargaining among NDA allies over plum portfolios in the new Bihar ministry on Tuesday, the Speaker’s post is expected to stay with the BJP, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may retain Home despite the BJP pressing him to part with it.
Sources said on the names of two prominent BJP leaders for the position of Speaker have already been considered, one of whom will be finalised at Wednesday’s BJP legislature party meeting in Patna.
While earlier it was speculated that Chirag Paswan’s party might get a deputy CM’s post, it now appears that the BJP would pocket both deputy CM posts, with the party considering appointing new faces for that position. Initially, the JD(U) wanted the Speaker’s post. It however, yielded and then pitched for a deputy CM’s post.
Prem Kumar, an eight-time BJP MLA from Gaya Town, is the frontrunner for the post of Speaker. Potential candidates for the deputy CM include Mangal Pandey, who has the backing of the RSS and served as health minister in the outgoing government, and Sanjiv Chaurasia or Vijay Kumar Sinha.
After a three-hour meeting JD(U) leaders had with home minister Amit Shah, a formula for ministerial berths was agreed in principle. Apart from the CM, the ministry will have 16 from the BJP, 14 from JD(U), three from Chirag’s LJP(RV) and one each from Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha.
Nitish visited Gandhi Maidan to inspect preparations of the oath-taking ceremony on November 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and others are expected to attend.
Nitish to resign today
Nitish will resign as head of the outgoing govt on Wednesday to start the formal process of forming a new government, which will take its oath of office the following day.