Bihar: BJP may retain Speaker; JD(U) Home

NEW DELHI/PATNA : Amid hard bargaining among NDA allies over plum portfolios in the new Bihar ministry on Tuesday, the Speaker’s post is expected to stay with the BJP, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may retain Home despite the BJP pressing him to part with it.

Sources said on the names of two prominent BJP leaders for the position of Speaker have already been considered, one of whom will be finalised at Wednesday’s BJP legislature party meeting in Patna.