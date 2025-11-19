Bihar Congress cracks whip on 43 for flouting party discipline during polls
PATNA: Bihar Congress on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against 43 leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the assembly elections. The party suffered a severe drubbing with only six seats in its kitty.
The party’s disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices to 43 party leaders for deviating from party lines and making anti-party statements. The committee has asked the leaders to reply in three days, failing which strict action will be initiated against them, including expulsion from the party for up to six years.
“If their clarification is not received within the stipulated time frame (November 21), the committee will be forced to take action, and this includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years,” said Kapil Dev Prasad, chairman of the state disciplinary committee.
Those who were issued notices include former minister Afaq Alam, former spokesperson Anand Madhav, former MLA Chhatrapati Yadav, former minister Veena Shahi, former MLC Ajay Kumar Singh, former MLA Gajanand Shahi alias Munna Shahi, Sudhir Kumar alias Bunty Chaudhary, Banka district Congress committee president Kanchana Kumari, Saran district chief Bachchu Kumar Biru, and former Youth Congress president Raj Kumar Rajan.
The committee stated that the party’s discipline and unity remain the topmost priority, and anyone harming it will be dealt with seriously.
PK: Will quit politics if Rs 2L promise fulfilled
Launching a fresh attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor on Tuesday said he would quit politics if the new NDA government fulfilled its promise of transferring Rs 2 lakh each to bank accounts of 1.5 crore women.