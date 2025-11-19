Bihar Congress cracks whip on 43 for flouting party discipline during polls

PATNA: Bihar Congress on Tuesday initiated disciplinary action against 43 leaders, including former ministers and MLAs, for their alleged involvement in anti-party activities during the assembly elections. The party suffered a severe drubbing with only six seats in its kitty.

The party’s disciplinary committee issued show-cause notices to 43 party leaders for deviating from party lines and making anti-party statements. The committee has asked the leaders to reply in three days, failing which strict action will be initiated against them, including expulsion from the party for up to six years.

“If their clarification is not received within the stipulated time frame (November 21), the committee will be forced to take action, and this includes expulsion from the primary membership of the party for six years,” said Kapil Dev Prasad, chairman of the state disciplinary committee.