BJP's social media cell targeting me because I took stringent measures to curb corruption: Himachal CM Sukhu

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday alleged that the BJP's social media cell was targeting him because he took stringent measures to curb corruption and ensured that widows, orphans, women, labourers and farmers got their rights.

Addressing a gathering at Baddi, CM Sukhu attacked the previous BJP government for allegedly turning a blind eye on corruption.

He alleged that the previous BJP government gave away 5,000 bighas of land worth hundreds of crores to big industrial houses for just Rs 1.12 crore, under the guise of customised packages.

The stamp duty was waived and provisions were made to supply electricity at Rs 3 per unit for five years and even free water, he said, adding that "as long as I am the chief minister, I will not allow the state's assets to be plundered. We are custodians of Himachal Pradesh's resources."

"The BJP's social media cell is targeting me because I took stringent measures to curb corruption and ensured that widows, orphans, women, labourers and farmers got their rights," he said in a statement issued here.

The previous BJP government allegedly left behind a debt of Rs 75,000 crore and liabilities of Rs 10,000 crore pertaining to employees.

For electoral gains, it opened various institutes in the last six months of its tenure without proper budgetary provisions and staff, he further alleged.

The state government was safeguarding the interests of Himachal, and that's why we returned Rs 30 crore received from the Centre for the bulk drug park and decided to develop it on our own, he said.