Chandigarh Diary | Vehicle type influences road behaviour, says DGP

Haryana DGP OP Singh sparked a controversy by stereotyping Thar owners as prone to a type of road behaviour. He stated, “The choice of vehicle reflects your mindset,” and cited an incident where an ACP’s son, driving a Thar registered in the father’s name, ran over someone. “He wanted his son freed, and we asked him whose name the car is registered in. It’s in his name,” Singh added. Singh later clarified on X, saying his remarks were made during a discussion on traffic management. His point was that police should avoid causing jams and should instead target vehicles “which people are fed up with” to prevent stunts and unruly driving.

AAP MLA Dhaliwal back in the spotlight

AAP MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala constituency is back in the spotlight, as the party on Friday announced his name as AAP’s chief spokesperson. This came more than four months after he was divested of his post as state cabinet minister. The announcement came on the day AAP retained the Tarn Taran assembly by-election, with its candidate, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, defeating his SAD rival by 12,091 votes. After his removal from the cabinet, Dhaliwal was first seen in public during the floods in the state. The new role marks a reversal of fortune after Dhaliwal’s political wilderness following an initial period of prominence.