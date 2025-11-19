Chhattisgarh ATS detains two juveniles linked to Pakistan-based ISIS handlers

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has apprehended two juveniles in Raipur for allegedly being in contact with Pakistan-based handlers linked to an ISIS module and attempting to influence others through social media.

According to officials, both minors were influenced by the handlers and operated fake social media accounts to disseminate ISIS ideology and circulate violent, provocative content aimed at drawing more youths into the network.

State Home Minister Vijay Sharma said the arrests followed a lengthy investigation. “This is the first such instance to emerge this year. Efforts are underway to check if similar cases exist in other parts of Chhattisgarh. The two youngsters have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and produced before court. They were working under the direction of ISIS modules active in Pakistan,” he said.

“We will also identify those associated with ISIS and take stern action in Chhattisgarh. The strength of ATS team will be augmented in Raipur and other cities of the state”, the home minister added.

In its statement, the ATS said a Pakistan-based ISIS module had been running pseudonymous accounts in cyberspace to destabilise India and compromise internal security. The agency added that Instagram IDs were being used to mislead Indian youths, promoting anti-India activities, extreme violence, radicalisation and Jihadist ideology.

Evidence also indicated that the adolescents were being encouraged to set up an ISIS module within Chhattisgarh, the ATS noted.