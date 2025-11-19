Common Management Admission test application deadline extended till Nov 24

NEW DELHI: Bowing to multiple requests from candidates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of applications for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) to November 24. The earlier deadline was November 17.

CMAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in the country.

A public notice issued by NTA on Wednesday said the revised deadline for submission of online applications would be November 24 (upto 11.50 pm). The revised date for payment of fee would be 24 hours later (November 25, upto 11.50 pm). Corrections in the particulars submitted by the applicants can be done from November 26 to November 28.

The submission of applications for the exams has been taking place on this portal since November 17: https://cmat.nat.nic.in/

CMAT facilitates All India Council for Technical Education affiliated institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admissions to the Management Courses.

The notice also called upon candidates to check the NTA websites https://nta.ac.in and https://cmat.nta.nic.in/ for further updates.

For queries, candidates can contact the NTA Help desk at 011-40759000 or email: cmat@nta.ac.in