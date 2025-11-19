COP30 enters 2nd week with nothing but words

BELEM(BRAZIL): The UN climate summit in Brazil is in its second and final week. Negotiators have till November 21 to untangle the knots they have not been able to resolve in the 29 meetings since Berlin 1995.

Delegates must navigate four major sticking points — climate finance, weak national climate plans, trade, and transparency. Officials have moved these issues into separate closed-door consultations. That alone signals how hard it is to find consensus.

The world is warming faster than expected this year. Scientists say 2025 is on track to become one of the hottest years ever recorded. Yet delegates in Belém spent most of their time restating old positions.

The biggest fight is over money. The Baku-to-Belém Roadmap aims to raise $1.3 trillion annually by 2035 for poor countries struggling with the impacts of climate change. The plan calls for reforming development banks and attracting private investors. But delegates could not decide how much would come from government budgets versus private companies.

The World Resources Institute said the roadmap was the most serious attempt yet to match global finance with real needs. But analysts warned private money rarely went to the hardest problems. Cities need help coping with frequent floods. Farmers need seeds that survive droughts. Communities need support after storms destroy their homes. None of these attracts corporate investment.

Wealthy nations want everyone to cut emissions faster. Poorer nations say they need cash first. Neither side moved during the first week. The trade dispute cuts even deeper. Some countries want to use tariffs to pressure others into cutting pollution. Others see this as economic warfare dressed up as climate policy. These fights threaten to derail the entire summit.