Dalai Lama earns first-ever Grammy nomination for spoken-word album on compassion, peace

CHANDIGARH: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate the 14th Dalai Lama has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for his spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. The work has been shortlisted in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category for the 68th Grammy Awards, to be held on February 1, 2026, in Los Angeles.

The album features the 90-year-old Dalai Lama’s reflections on compassion, peace and inner well-being, interwoven with original music by sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Produced by multi-Grammy winner Kabir Sehgal, the project includes international collaborations with artists such as Andra Day, Maggie Rogers, Tony Succar, Ted Nash, Debi Nova and Rufus Wainwright.

The nomination marks a significant cultural moment, underscoring the enduring global resonance of the Dalai Lama’s message at a time of deepening global conflict and uncertainty.