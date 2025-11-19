Delhi blast has put a 'very serious question mark' on Modi govt's security policy: Salman Khurshid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi blast has put a "very serious question mark" on the government's seurity policy, said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soon answer in Parliament on the "lapse."
The former external Affairs minister also alleged that "strategic failures" are now writ large as far as the Modi government is concerned.
"We are startled about what has happened near the Red Fort and its connections with other parts of the country. In all these days there is not a single clear statement that has come from the government, saying two things: how did this intelligence failure happen and what are its implications particularly in light of what it has been saying in the past," the chairperson of the Congress' foreign affairs department said.
In an interview with the PTI, he said of the Delhi blast, "I could take a whole hour to talk about strategic and intelligence failures. I think this is a very serious question mark on this government's security policy."
Talking about the demands of the Congress on the issue, Khurshid said his party has made it clear that "let's get into Parliament quickly".
"In a responsible way, in a responsible place, let us talk about what is happening and why it is happening again and again despite all the profound statements made by this government," he said.
Asked if the party is demanding that the prime minister should answer on the issue on the floor of the House, Khurshid said, "Should he not?" Pressed if that is the demand of the party, he answered in the affirmative and said "absolutely".
"We should get to the House as quickly as possible to talk about why a security lapse of this nature (took place) and then see how the country can go forward together.
These are challenges that have to be fought together, these challenges that cannot be fought on our party lines," Khurshid said.
His remarks come days after the Congress demanded that Modi should immediately chair an all-party meeting on the Delhi blast incident.
The opposition party also asked whether the "new normal doctrine" defined by the government following the Pahalgam attack stands.
The Congress has also demanded that the Winter Session of Parliament, scheduled to start on December 1, be advanced so that there could be a debate on the incident, PTI report said.