Delhi blast has put a 'very serious question mark' on Modi govt's security policy: Salman Khurshid

NEW DELHI: The Delhi blast has put a "very serious question mark" on the government's seurity policy, said senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Wednesday, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soon answer in Parliament on the "lapse."

The former external Affairs minister also alleged that "strategic failures" are now writ large as far as the Modi government is concerned.

"We are startled about what has happened near the Red Fort and its connections with other parts of the country. In all these days there is not a single clear statement that has come from the government, saying two things: how did this intelligence failure happen and what are its implications particularly in light of what it has been saying in the past," the chairperson of the Congress' foreign affairs department said.

In an interview with the PTI, he said of the Delhi blast, "I could take a whole hour to talk about strategic and intelligence failures. I think this is a very serious question mark on this government's security policy."

Talking about the demands of the Congress on the issue, Khurshid said his party has made it clear that "let's get into Parliament quickly".

"In a responsible way, in a responsible place, let us talk about what is happening and why it is happening again and again despite all the profound statements made by this government," he said.

Asked if the party is demanding that the prime minister should answer on the issue on the floor of the House, Khurshid said, "Should he not?" Pressed if that is the demand of the party, he answered in the affirmative and said "absolutely".