Ex-Serviceman kills wife, mother-in-law, then shoots himself dead in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A former serviceman, Gurpreet Singh, fatally shot his wife, Akwinder Kaur, and his mother-in-law, Gurjit Kaur, over a marital dispute in Gurdaspur, Punjab, today, before turning the rifle on himself.

Singh, who hailed from Dalia Ramanjan village in Gurdaspur district, was employed as a security guard at Gurdaspur District Jail by the Punjab Ex-Serviceman Corporation (PESCO).

According to sources, Singh had taken his rifle before forcing entry into his wife’s parental home in Khuthi village, Dorangla block, where she had been residing for the past few years. Akwinder was reportedly staying with her mother due to Singh's alleged harassment and threats.

After the initial killings, Singh arrived at the Improvement Trust Colony No. 7 in Gurdaspur, where high drama unfolded. Approximately 200 police personnel were deployed after Singh threatened to go on a killing spree.