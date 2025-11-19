Family first: BJP leads in dynastic politics in upcoming Maharashtra local body polls

MUMBAI: Maharashtra this year witnessed a disappointing trend of dynastic politics as at least 33 BJP leaders fielded their spouses, children and relatives in the upcoming local body elections scheduled on December 2, 2025.

The BJP, the party that always speaks against dynastic politics, has fielded the largest number of candidates related to its leaders.

A political observer said that the fielding of candidates chosen from the families of ruling ministers and MLAs shows that family bonds are valued more than commitment to the party.

“It means the dynastic politics, rather than ending, it is growing with leaps and bounds. And, interestingly, the BJP, which is most critical of dynastic politics, has fielded a larger number of candidates from their family in this local poll. So, the power will not be decentralised, but it will be concentrated in a few people's hands only,” he added.

BJP ministers who have fielded their spouses for Panchayat president posts include: Girish Mahajan whose spouse Sadhana Mahajan is contesting in Jamner Nagar, Sanjay Savkare's spouse Rajani Savkare in Bhusaval Nagar Panchayat, and Mangesh Chavan's spouse in Chalisgaon Nagar Panchayat. In Dhule district, BJP minister Jaikumar Rawal has fielded his mother Nayan Kuwar Rawal, for the president of Shindekheda Nagar Panchayat elections. Interestingly, Nayan has been declared elected as the opposition candidate nomination paper was cancelled due to some reasons. BJP MLA Tanaji Mutkule from Hingoli has nominated the candidature of his son, Shivaji Mutkule.