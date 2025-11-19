Five killed, seven injured as SUV hits stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district

KONDAGAON: Five people were killed and seven others injured after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck on National Highway-30 in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday night near the Masora Toll Plaza, when the victims were returning to Bade Dongar-Bhainsabeda after watching a movie in Kondagaon, a police official said.

As many as 12 persons were on board the SUV, a Scorpio, when it crashed into the truck parked on the roadside, he said.

Five of its occupants -- Lakhan Madavi, Bhupendra Madavi, Rupesh Madavi, Nutan Manjhi, and Shatrughan Manjhi -- were killed, while the seven others were injured, he said.

Some of the injured persons have been referred to Jagdalpur for treatment, he said, adding that police have launched an investigation into the fatal crash.