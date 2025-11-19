Gopalganj recorded maximum deletions, Darbhanga lowest in recent Bihar SIR; BJP won both

NEW DELHI: The Gopalganj assembly seat in Bihar recorded the largest number of net voter deletions while the Darbhanga constituency registered the least in the recently concluded Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, with the BJP winning both the seats in the just held elections.

According to data shared by the Election Commission, the total number of electors stood at 3.52 lakh in Gopalganj when the SIR was ordered on June 24 in the state.

When the final electoral roll was published on September 30, the number of electors was registered at 3.24 lakh -- a net deletion of 56,793.

The BJP won the seat.

In Darbhanga, the total number of electors was 3.27 lakh when the intensive voter list cleanup was ordered and it stood at 3.24 lakh when the fine rolls were issued -- a net deletion of 2,859 "ineligible electors".

The BJP won the assembly elections in both seats.

Similarly, the Nautan assembly seat saw the maximum number of additions to the electoral rolls.

The total number of electors was 2.80 lakh when the final roll of the SIR was published. It rose to 2.86 lakh when nominations ended on October 20 -- a net addition of 5,434 electors.