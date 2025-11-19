Health Minister Irfan Ansari to personally treat patients in OPDs across Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari will personally treat patients in the OPD. The minister, who is also an allopathy doctor, has announced that he will make regular visits to Sadar Hospitals in every district and provide OPD services to patients.

According to Ansari, he does not want to be a minister only, but wants to understand the problems of patients closely by working on the ground and examining them as a doctor. Ansari said that he wants to meet patients in the OPDs to assess the actual situation in hospitals.

“For the first time in the country, a Health Minister will personally serve as a doctor and regularly attend outpatient treatment (OPDs). I will tour each and every district of Jharkhand and personally conduct outpatient treatment at Sadar Hospitals,” said the Health Minister. His mission is to provide better healthcare to the public, he added.