IFFI 2025 to kick off in in Panaji with spectacular parade celebrating India’s cinematic and cultural heritage

PANAJI: Departing from tradition, a grand immersive parade featuring film floats will mark the beginning of this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji on Thursday evening. For the first time, IFFI will welcome audiences with a colourful, lively showcase where stories, music, and characters come to life. This change aims to transform the festival into a more vibrant, open, and publicly engaging event.
The parade, starting from the Entertainment Society of Goa, is expected to turn the streets of Goa into a living canvas of India’s cinematic and cultural brilliance.
Leading the spectacle will be magnificent state tableaus from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa, each presenting a vivid portrait of identity and imagination. Andhra Pradesh highlights the charm of Visakhapatnam’s golden shores, the mystic valleys of Araku, and the pulsating spirit of Tollywood. Haryana offers a colourful fusion of folklore, theatre, culture, and cinematic pride. Goa, the festival’s long-standing host, forms the emotional heart of the procession, celebrating its cosmopolitan warmth and timeless bond with world cinema. Among the highlights is the National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) 50 Years tableau, honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation.
Marching alongside the states are grand cinematic tableaus from India’s leading production houses, each a moving universe of storytelling excellence. The mythic power of Akhanda 2, the emotional depth of Ram Charan’s Peddi, the creative force of Mythri Movie Makers, the iconic legacy of Zee Studios, the global vision of Hombale Films, the Odia heritage of Bindusagar, Ultra Media’s centenary homage to Guru Dutt, and the vibrant storytelling realm of WAVES OTT all converge to showcase the boundless diversity of Indian cinema.
Opening the parade with breathtaking energy is the Central Bureau of Communication’s Bharat Ek Soor, a spellbinding folk symphony featuring over a hundred artists from sixteen states. Bhangra meets Garba, Lavani flows into Ghoomar, Bihu breathes beside Chhau and Nati, culminating in a majestic Tricolour formation that embodies India’s unified cultural heartbeat.
Adding charm, nostalgia, and delight are India’s beloved animation favourites, Chhota Bheem and Chutki, and Motu Patlu and Bittu Bahanebaaz, stepping off the screen to greet audiences with laughter, warmth, and playful spirit.
“The Opening Parade of IFFI 2025 is more than an inauguration; it is a cinematic overture and a cultural promise. As Goa prepares for this extraordinary beginning, IFFI invites the world to witness India not just as a nation of stories, but as a nation in motion, moving forward in one unforgettable rhythm,” said officials.
Other highlights of this year’s edition include the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Film Festival and Hackathon. Over 50 women directors have their films featured, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting Nari Shakti in cinema. More than 240 films from 81 countries will be screened, including 13 world premieres, four international premieres, and 46 Asian premieres.
Superstar Rajinikanth will be felicitated at the closing ceremony for completing 50 years of his legendary cinematic journey. Additional features include ‘Centenary Tributes’ to honour legendary filmmakers Guru Dutt, Raj Khosla, Ritwik Ghatak, P. Bhanumathi, Bhupen Hazarika, and Salil Chowdhury. Special screenings of Chowdhury’s Musafir and Ghatak’s Subarnarekha, along with the restored version of V. Shantaram’s Dr Kotnis Ki Amar Kahani, will also be held during the festival.