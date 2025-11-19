IFFI 2025 to kick off in in Panaji with spectacular parade celebrating India’s cinematic and cultural heritage

PANAJI: Departing from tradition, a grand immersive parade featuring film floats will mark the beginning of this year’s International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji on Thursday evening. For the first time, IFFI will welcome audiences with a colourful, lively showcase where stories, music, and characters come to life. This change aims to transform the festival into a more vibrant, open, and publicly engaging event.

The parade, starting from the Entertainment Society of Goa, is expected to turn the streets of Goa into a living canvas of India’s cinematic and cultural brilliance.

Leading the spectacle will be magnificent state tableaus from Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Goa, each presenting a vivid portrait of identity and imagination. Andhra Pradesh highlights the charm of Visakhapatnam’s golden shores, the mystic valleys of Araku, and the pulsating spirit of Tollywood. Haryana offers a colourful fusion of folklore, theatre, culture, and cinematic pride. Goa, the festival’s long-standing host, forms the emotional heart of the procession, celebrating its cosmopolitan warmth and timeless bond with world cinema. Among the highlights is the National Film Development Corporation’s (NFDC) 50 Years tableau, honouring five decades of nurturing filmmakers and fostering cinematic innovation across the nation.