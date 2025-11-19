India-Bangladesh women’s cricket series postponed

CHENNAI: Amidst diplomatic strain between the two countries, the women’s cricket series between India and Bangladesh slated for December has been postponed. Interestingly, this comes a day after former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was handed a death sentence by a tribunal court in the country for alleged crimes against humanity. Earlier in August 2025, India had also postponed men’s bilateral series to September 2026.

The women’s series would have been the first assignment after winning the World Cup for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. As per the ICC Future Tours Programme, Bangladesh women were supposed to tour India for a white-ball series against India in December.

“As far as the Bangladesh series is concerned, it is postponed,” a BCCI source told this daily. No official reason was given but it is understood that the tense diplomatic relations between the two nations could have led to the decision. The interim government in Dhaka has been demanding the extradition of Hasina who has been in India since fleeing the country last year.

On the other hand, Bangladesh teams have visited India for multi-nation sporting events including the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup in August and women’s Cricket World Cup in October this year.