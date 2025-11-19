India, Germany forge landmark defence pact for LiDAR helicopter systems

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, India and Germany on Wednesday agreed to jointly manufacture Obstacle Avoidance Systems (OAS) for military helicopters, a rare, high-value defence technology transfer that marks one of the most substantial collaborations between the two nations in nearly three decades.

This agreement comes a day after both countries articulated their intent to advance their strategic partnership when Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh co-chaired the India–Germany High Defence Committee meeting with Jens Plotner, State Secretary, German Ministry of Defence, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

At the Dubai Airshow 2025, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Germany’s HENSOLDT, in which the German government holds a 25.1% stake, signed a landmark contract that defence officials described as the most significant India–Germany defence technology transfer in close to 30 years.

According to sources, “The agreement revolves around a genuine transfer of technology (ToT) for HENSOLDT’s high-performance LiDAR-based Obstacle Avoidance System (OAS) for helicopters.”

The OAS will enable helicopters to detect obstacles such as power lines, aerial cableways, pylons and towers during low-level flight, hazards that often pose serious risks. Sources added, “Because of this, helicopter accidents during low-level flights have been a matter of concern for both civil and military choppers.”

This equipment is expected to assist pilots with enhanced situational awareness, enabling quick and potentially life-saving reactions.

The contract, according to sources, includes design and manufacturing intellectual property, local production rights and long-term sustainment capabilities, a combination that Indian industry observers note is uncommon in sensor-technology deals.

The last major defence collaboration of comparable scale was the construction of conventional submarines in Germany, inducted into the Indian Navy in 1980 as the Shishumar-class submarines. Even the Dornier aircraft originated from Germany.