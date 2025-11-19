India lacks policy to cut methane emissions from agriculture and livestock, says UN status report

A new United Nations assessment on global methane emissions has warned that India, already the world’s third-largest methane emitter, does not have a dedicated policy framework to reduce emissions from its biggest source: agriculture and livestock.

The Global Methane Status Report highlights that India’s agricultural activities alone contribute 12% of global agricultural methane emissions, among the highest shares worldwide, largely driven by its vast livestock population and extensive rice cultivation.

This is the first official status report since the Global Methane Pledge was introduced by the UN Environment Programme at COP30

According to the report, India emitted around 31 million tonnes of methane in 2020, accounting for 9% of global methane emissions. Methane, a potent heat-trapping gas, is released mainly through enteric fermentation in cattle, manure handling, and paddy cultivation under waterlogged conditions.

While the assessment acknowledges that millions of Indian farmers rely on livestock and rice farming for their livelihoods, it points to a significant policy gap: India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) do not specify any measures to reduce methane from agriculture, even though it is the country’s largest source of methane emissions.