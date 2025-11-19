India opens two new consulates in Russia to deepen economic ties

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday inaugurated two new Consulates General in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, expanding its diplomatic footprint in Russia as both countries look to strengthen economic, technological and cultural engagement.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the joint opening ceremony, called the move “an important day” for India-Russia relations. “Over the last few months, consistent work has been underway to establish these consulates at the earliest possible time,” he said.
The event was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, regional officials from Sverdlovsk Oblast and the Republic of Tatarstan, senior Russian government representatives and members of the Indian community. Jaishankar thanked Russian authorities for their support in facilitating the openings.
Highlighting Yekaterinburg’s strategic value, Jaishankar said the city is widely regarded as Russia’s “third capital” because of its industrial heft. As a gateway to Siberia, it hosts major sectors including heavy engineering, metallurgy, defence manufacturing, nuclear fuel production, gem cutting, chemicals and medical equipment. The region also hosts INNOPROM, one of Russia’s key international industrial forums. The new consulate, he said, will help boost technological, scientific, economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.
The minister described Kazan as Russia’s most visited city after Moscow and St. Petersburg, a multicultural hub that links Russia with wider Asia. He said the Kazan consulate will deepen people-to-people ties, support cross-cultural exchanges and expand participation in India’s ITEC capacity-building programmes. Kazan’s strengths in oil production, refining, fertilisers, automobiles, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals and electrical equipment make it a natural partner for India, he added.
Jaishankar said the expanded diplomatic presence will particularly benefit Indian students, businesses and the diaspora. The new missions, he stressed, will serve as catalysts to enhance trade, tourism, academic collaboration and overall India-Russia strategic cooperation.