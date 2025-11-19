India opens two new consulates in Russia to deepen economic ties

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday inaugurated two new Consulates General in Yekaterinburg and Kazan, expanding its diplomatic footprint in Russia as both countries look to strengthen economic, technological and cultural engagement.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, speaking at the joint opening ceremony, called the move “an important day” for India-Russia relations. “Over the last few months, consistent work has been underway to establish these consulates at the earliest possible time,” he said.

The event was attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko, Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar, regional officials from Sverdlovsk Oblast and the Republic of Tatarstan, senior Russian government representatives and members of the Indian community. Jaishankar thanked Russian authorities for their support in facilitating the openings.