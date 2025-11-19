Ladakh leaders seek 6th Schedule, Assembly under Article 371 ;amnesty for September 14 detainees

SRINAGAR: In a 29-page draft submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have demanded 6th Schedule status for Ladakh, the creation of a 30-member Legislative Assembly under a proposed Article 371-K, and a general amnesty for those arrested in connection with the September 14 violence in Leh.
The document, titled “Sixth Schedule Provisions and a case for Statehood: Draft Framework for Ladakh”, was submitted to the MHA on November 14. It proposes integrating the proposed State of Ladakh under Article 371 as Article 371-K.
Highlighting the region’s demographic composition, the draft notes that Ladakh is predominantly tribal, with over 90% of the population belonging to tribes such as Changpa, Balti, Beda, Bot, Brokpa, Dard, Gara, Mon, and Purigpa. It argues that this tribal majority warrants inclusion under the 6th Schedule, citing Articles 244 and 275 of the Constitution, and points to the successful models of autonomous councils in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Mizoram.
The draft recalled that the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) formally recommended in 2019 that Ladakh be included in the 6th Schedule owing to its tribal population. It further stated that the creation of the Ladakh Union Territory without a legislative assembly has led to a sense of disenfranchisement among locals, depriving them of a voice in governance.
The document stressed that over the past 20 years, since the formation of autonomous councils, Ladakh has demonstrated that elected bodies can function effectively in the best interest of the people. It argued that granting statehood and establishing a legislative assembly would strengthen democratic governance, foster inclusive participation, and better address local needs. The draft also noted that the creation of new districts underscores the need for a dedicated legislative body to represent all regions of Ladakh.
On strategic considerations, the draft highlighted Ladakh’s importance for national security, noting that locals’ understanding of the region’s harsh terrain and geography has historically aided military and logistical operations. Empowering them further, it said, could enhance internal security and regional peace.
Under the proposal, the assembly would have 30 members, with 28 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes to reflect the region’s tribal composition. The LAB and KDA also called for the continuation of the existing J&K and Ladakh High Court to serve the UT’s judicial needs.
The draft requested a general amnesty for all those detained following the September 14 violence, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. The unrest resulted in four deaths and around 80 injuries in Leh.
The submission follows the October 22 sub-committee meeting in New Delhi, after which the MHA had sought a detailed draft of demands from Ladakh leaders before the next round of talks.