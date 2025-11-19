Mamata slams ECI after one more BLO dies by suicide in West Bangal; alleges 'unbearable SIR pressure'

KOLKATA: One more Booth Level Officer (BLO) died by suicide in West Bengal on Wednesday allegedly due to tremendous work pressure in connection with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Hours after the BLO’s death, chief minister Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging precious lives are lost due work pressure and stress generated by the SIR process in the state.

She urged the commission to “immediately halt this unplanned drive before more lives are lost”.

The incident took place hardly 10 days after a BLO in East Burdwan, Namita Hansda, died of a cerebral attack allegedly triggered by relentless work pressure during the ongoing electoral roll revision drive. Namita was an Anganwadi worker and had been assigned as the BLO for Booth No. 278 in Chak Balarampur, Memari.

On Wednesday, Shanti Muni Ekka, a resident of Rangamati panchayat in the Malbazar area of Jalpaiguri district, who was engaged as BLO in the rural belt died by suicide. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem examination.

Family members of the deceased alleged that she could not bear the work pressure because of rigorous duty related to distribution and collection of enumeration forms from the voters.

The state OBC minister Buluchik Baraik visited the bereaved family members.