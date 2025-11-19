Meerut bugle, commonly used in military parades, earns GI tag

LUCKNOW: Bugle, an instrument common with the drills of armed forces and used in wars, ceremonies, and parades for decades, has earned a GI tag. The tag could restore the respect, market value, and future of the century-old craft of Meerut.

Meerut’s association with bugle-making dates back to the late 19th century. The instrument’s journey has been parallel to the evolution of India’s military culture.

Used as command tools during the British era, as the armed forces evolved, the bugle retained its position of honour, becoming the lead instrument in most regimental bands.

Even today, in the majority of India’s defence units—including the army, paramilitary and police forces—Meerut-made bugles are used.

The city is also the primary supplier to several military and police academies. But while the bugle remained relevant, its makers struggled to survive.