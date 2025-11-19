‘Miffed’ Shinde ministers skip Fadnavis Maha cabinet meet

MUMBAI: Ministers from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday boycotted the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in protest against induction of a Sena leader from Dombivali into the BJP, a development that shows cracks in the MahaYuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections.
BJP state president Ravindra Chavan inducted the Sena leader from Dombivali after a string of such moves by the BJP in Palghar, Thane and other districts, which the Shinde party called ‘operation lotus’. Deputy CM Shinde was the lone attendee at the cabinet meeting from the Sena.
Fadnavis later called Sena ministers for a meeting to resolve the issue. He told the ministers that Sena was the first to start poaching, citing induction of a BJP leader from Ulhasnagar into the Shinde party. “Now, BJP is doing it as a reaction, therefore Sena should not make a hue and cry. If Sena is concerned about poaching of their leaders, they should first stop it and respect each other,” Fadnavis said.
A Sena minister said the BJP has been poaching tall local leaders. “Sena ministers are getting step-motherly treatment in the MahaYuti government. Adequate funds are not sanctioned for Sena ministers and MLAs. Most of the key decisions are being taken without consulting the ministers concerned. The CMO is encroaching on Sena ministers’ rights. We are equal partners in government, but we have to run from pillar to post to get funds,” the Sena minister said, requesting anonymity.
“In local body polls, CM Fadnavis said BJP will make alliance with Sena only in BMC. It shows the BJP needs Sena in Mumbai, so it is ill-treating us where it can contest solo,” he said. Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray said, “Shinde is getting the taste of his own medicine. Friction between BJP and Sena is out in public.”