‘Miffed’ Shinde ministers skip Fadnavis Maha cabinet meet

MUMBAI: Ministers from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Tuesday boycotted the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in protest against induction of a Sena leader from Dombivali into the BJP, a development that shows cracks in the MahaYuti alliance ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan inducted the Sena leader from Dombivali after a string of such moves by the BJP in Palghar, Thane and other districts, which the Shinde party called ‘operation lotus’. Deputy CM Shinde was the lone attendee at the cabinet meeting from the Sena.

Fadnavis later called Sena ministers for a meeting to resolve the issue. He told the ministers that Sena was the first to start poaching, citing induction of a BJP leader from Ulhasnagar into the Shinde party. “Now, BJP is doing it as a reaction, therefore Sena should not make a hue and cry. If Sena is concerned about poaching of their leaders, they should first stop it and respect each other,” Fadnavis said.