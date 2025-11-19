National-level shooter ‘molested’ in Pune-bound bus, conductor on run

BHOPAL: High drama unfolded on board a private bus in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after a national-level woman shooter accused the conductor of touching her inappropriately.
According to Indore police sources, the shooter, who hails from Pune, was in Bhopal recently for a national level shooting competition. She boarded the private bus from the MP capital on Monday to return to Pune via Indore.
The shooter, aged around 30 years, alleged that the conductor touched her inappropriately under the pretext of enquiring about her ticket.
When the bus was stopped by the routine night police patrolling party in Indore’s Rajendra Nagar, the shooter created a ruckus, accusing the conductor of misconduct.
Fearing police action, the bus driver and the conductor fled from the vehicle leaving all the passengers stranded on the road.
“The bus had reached Indore at around 1.30 am and after the issue cropped up, the Rajendra Nagar police found an alternative driver and conductor, who finally drove the bus for the onward journey. When the police asked for a written complaint, she said she would consult family and get back,” Additional DCP-Indore Crime Branch Rajesh Dandotiya told this newspaper.
The shooter, however, was yet to report the matter to police, till the filing of this news report on Tuesday evening. The bus left for its further journey after around an hour and half’s delay at around 3.15 am.
The incident took place 25 days after two players of the Australia women cricket team present in the city for ICC Women ODI World Cup matches, were allegedly stalked and molested in broad daylight by a notorious man Aqeel, while they were walking to a popular cafe from the Radisson Blu hotel. The duo was previously involved in many other criminal cases. They were arrested a day later by the Indore Police.