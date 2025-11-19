National-level shooter ‘molested’ in Pune-bound bus, conductor on run

BHOPAL: High drama unfolded on board a private bus in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital Indore on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, after a national-level woman shooter accused the conductor of touching her inappropriately.

According to Indore police sources, the shooter, who hails from Pune, was in Bhopal recently for a national level shooting competition. She boarded the private bus from the MP capital on Monday to return to Pune via Indore.

The shooter, aged around 30 years, alleged that the conductor touched her inappropriately under the pretext of enquiring about her ticket.

When the bus was stopped by the routine night police patrolling party in Indore’s Rajendra Nagar, the shooter created a ruckus, accusing the conductor of misconduct.

Fearing police action, the bus driver and the conductor fled from the vehicle leaving all the passengers stranded on the road.