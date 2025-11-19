Nod to probe against Zubeen murder accused

GUWAHATI: On the 53rd birth anniversary of music icon Zubeen Garg on Tuesday, the Centre granted the mandatory sanction to the Assam Police to proceed against the accused linked to his death in Singapore on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Home Minister Amit Shah granted the sanction under Section 208 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). “Section 208 of BNSS says: if a crime is committed outside India, the case can be taken up by the court only after the Central government gives prior sanction,” Sarma said.

He said the MHA sanction is a crucial legal step. “This allows us to file charge sheet and move forward firmly and lawfully for trial of the case. We remain committed to filing the charge sheet against the accused within 10th of December,” Sarma said.

Paying tributes to Garg, the CM said on X, “Today marks the 53rd birthday of our beloved Zubeen Garg — a day that reminds us of his music, his voice, and his irreplaceable place in Assam’s heart.” Programmes were organised across the state to mark the singer’s birthday.