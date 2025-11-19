PM Modi highlights Bastar’s shift from permission-bound region to hub of sporting activity

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Bastar, once a region where even journalists allegedly needed multiple permissions to enter, has now begun drawing national attention through sport.
Referring to the Bastar Olympic, he remarked, “Today, the same Bastar is drawing national attention through sports, this change reflects the region’s new mindset.”
The Bastar Olympic, which began in 2024, has now entered its second edition in an even bigger and more vibrant form. The event is being organised across all 32 development blocks of the Bastar division from 25 October this year.
The PM’s remarks not only underline the growing national interest the event is receiving but are also indicative of a journey towards lasting peace in the region.
Participation numbers have risen sharply, from 1.65 lakh players last year to 3,91,297 registered players in 2025, including over 2.27 lakh women athletes.
Players from all seven districts in the Bastar division, Jagdalpur, Kanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Dantewada, Sukma and Narayanpur, will compete in 11 sports, including archery, kabaddi, football, hockey, badminton, kho-kho, volleyball, karate, athletics, weightlifting and tug-of-war. A series of competitions is being held at various levels, covering both team and individual categories.
One of the most striking features of this year’s edition is the participation of surrendered Maoists, competing under the new identity of ‘Yuva Baat’. Bastar, officials say, is turning a page, from bullets to belief, from conflict to confidence, as individuals who once held weapons are now showcasing talent, speed and the hope of a new beginning on the sports field.
Alongside them, Divyang (persons with disabilities) players affected by Naxal violence are also taking part, making the event not just a sporting festival but a symbol of harmony, social inclusion and transformative change in Bastar.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the Bastar Olympic is “not merely a sporting platform but a bridge connecting the youth with the mainstream”. He added, “The energy shown by the young people of Bastar proves that the region is moving rapidly towards peace, development and positive transformation.”