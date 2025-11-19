PM Modi highlights Bastar’s shift from permission-bound region to hub of sporting activity

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Bastar, once a region where even journalists allegedly needed multiple permissions to enter, has now begun drawing national attention through sport.

Referring to the Bastar Olympic, he remarked, “Today, the same Bastar is drawing national attention through sports, this change reflects the region’s new mindset.”

The Bastar Olympic, which began in 2024, has now entered its second edition in an even bigger and more vibrant form. The event is being organised across all 32 development blocks of the Bastar division from 25 October this year.

The PM’s remarks not only underline the growing national interest the event is receiving but are also indicative of a journey towards lasting peace in the region.

Participation numbers have risen sharply, from 1.65 lakh players last year to 3,91,297 registered players in 2025, including over 2.27 lakh women athletes.