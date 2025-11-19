Punjab police arrest two in connection with RSS leader's son's murder plot

“Then the accused mapped Arora’s daily routine. After that, two teams were formed, one of Kanav and Harsh, and the other of Badal and his accomplice, so that if Naveen altered his route to return home, the second team could execute the plan. Before killing Arora, the alleged accused went to Uttar Pradesh and procured weapons,’’ said Sidhu, adding that the weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered.

He said Kanav and Harsh have been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the three other accused.

“The police is investigating all the angles, including the claim by a terror outfit, which appears dubious, to identify what triggered the killing,’’ said Sidhu.

Interestingly, on Monday, a little-known pro-Khalistan outfit, Sher-e-Punjab Brigade, issued a statement on social media claiming responsibility for the killing.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on 15 November when Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, who ran a dupatta shop in the main bazaar of Ferozepur, was walking to his residence near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk. The assailants fired at him near Budhwara Wala Mohalla. He died on the spot.