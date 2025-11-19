Punjab police arrest two in connection with RSS leader's son's murder plot

CHANDIGARH: Four days after 32-year-old Naveen Arora, son of a senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and grandson of late Dina Nath, a senior RSS leader and social worker, was shot dead in Ferozepur district, Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested two of the five men involved in plotting and executing the killing.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the motive for the killing was yet to be ascertained. He said the conspiracy to kill Arora was hatched on 13 November during the birthday party of a youth, Kanav, at Basti Bhatian Wali.
It was there that Jatin Kali of Badhi Jaimal Singh village made the plan and offered Rs 1 lakh to Kanav, Badal, Harsh and another suspect whose identity the police have withheld to prevent any compromise in the investigation.
“Then the accused mapped Arora’s daily routine. After that, two teams were formed, one of Kanav and Harsh, and the other of Badal and his accomplice, so that if Naveen altered his route to return home, the second team could execute the plan. Before killing Arora, the alleged accused went to Uttar Pradesh and procured weapons,’’ said Sidhu, adding that the weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered.
He said Kanav and Harsh have been arrested, and efforts are on to trace the three other accused.
“The police is investigating all the angles, including the claim by a terror outfit, which appears dubious, to identify what triggered the killing,’’ said Sidhu.
Interestingly, on Monday, a little-known pro-Khalistan outfit, Sher-e-Punjab Brigade, issued a statement on social media claiming responsibility for the killing.
The incident occurred around 7 pm on 15 November when Naveen Arora, son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, who ran a dupatta shop in the main bazaar of Ferozepur, was walking to his residence near Dr Sadhu Chand Chowk. The assailants fired at him near Budhwara Wala Mohalla. He died on the spot.