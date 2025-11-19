Raids underway at Jammu's high-security Kot Bhalwal jail in connection with terror module case

JAMMU: The Counter Intelligence Unit of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday conducted a raid on the high-security Kot Bhalwal jail here, officials said.

The raids are underway at the central jail, which houses hardcore Pakistani and local terrorists besides notorious criminals, the officials said.

They said the raids are part of an operation to expose terror networks reportedly run from inside the prison.

The raids on the Kot Bhalwal jail comes in the backdrop of a major crackdown following recent unearthing of a "white collar" terror network run by a group of doctors and the subsequent blast in a car in Red Fort area of Delhi on November 10.