Reversing migration trends: Youths return to Uttarakhand villages, majority self-employed

DEHRADUN: In a heartening trend, a significant number of youths returning to their villages in Uttarakhand to start anew. According to the State Migration Commission's survey report on reverse migration, a total of 6,282 migrants have returned to their villages, with 43 per cent of them belonging to the 25-35 age group.

"We are seeing a positive trend of people returning to their villages and starting afresh. Many are adopting agriculture, animal husbandry, tourism, and self-employment as their primary occupation," said a senior official.

The survey reveals that 39 per cent of the returnees have started farming, horticulture, and allied activities, while 21.5 per cent have ventured into tourism-related businesses.

Pauri district tops the list of districts with the highest number of returnees, followed by Almora and Tehri. "The COVID-19 pandemic has been a game-changer in this trend. Many people who had migrated to other states or countries are now returning to their villages," said an expert.

The survey also highlights that 169 migrants have returned from foreign countries, with Tehri district recording the highest number of returnees.

Additionally, 4,769 migrants have returned from other states in the country, while 1,127 have returned from other districts within the state.

The State Migration Commission's report highlights the need to support these returnees and provide them with the necessary infrastructure and resources to sustain their livelihoods.

As one returnee Vimal Kumar in Tehri Garhwal said, "We are happy to be back in our village and start anew. We hope the government will provide us with the necessary support to make our ventures successful."

With the right support, these returnees can become the backbone of the state's economy and help reverse the trend of migration.