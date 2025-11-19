RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since 2023 ethnic violence

IMPHAL: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Manipur on November 20 for the first time since ethnic violence broke out two years ago, a functionary of the organisation said on Wednesday.

During his three-day stay, Bhagwat will interact with citizens, entrepreneurs, and representatives of the tribal community, RSS state general secretary Tarunkumar Sharma told PTI.

"Our Sarsanghchalak's visit to the state is in connection with the centenary celebrations of the RSS. He is arriving from Guwahati on November 20 and will leave on November 22," he said.

This will be Bhagwat's first visit since the violence broke out two years ago, another RSS functionary said, adding that he had last visited the state in 2022.

As part of his itinerary, separate interactive sessions will be held with prominent citizens, Janajati (tribal) community representatives, and youth leaders, Sharma said.

"On the day of his arrival, he will be meeting with entrepreneurs and eminent individuals at a programme at Konjeng Leikai in Imphal. On November 21, Bhagwat will meet and interact with tribal leaders from the Manipur hills," he said.

Asked if the RSS chief will be visiting relief camps, where internally displaced people have been staying for the last two years, he said, "This is not in the schedule as of now. The visit is mostly an internal part of the organisation."

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.