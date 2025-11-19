SC considers transferring RG Kar sexual assault case to Calcutta HC, says matter cannot be heard 'piecemeal'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it would consider transferring the case of rape and murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to Delhi or Calcutta High Court.

The top court had taken suo moto cognisance of the case in 2024.

A bench of justices MM Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma said the matter cannot be heard "piecemeal" as several matters were pending in Calcutta High Court.

During the hearing, the court asked senior advocate Karuna Nundy, representing the Association of junior and senior doctors, to submit a table of matters pending before the Calcutta High Court.

Nundy submitted that protesting doctors were being harassed by police and were called for interrogation repeatedly.

She sought directions from the apex court that protection be given to the doctors.

The top court after noting her submissions said it cannot pass "blanket orders" protecting doctors but will look in the matter on the next date of hearing.

"We are grappling with so many things and there is no end to this. It is easier for the Calcutta High Court to monitor protests. Is it possible for us to monitor the protests in Kolkata sitting in Delhi?

"How can we pass blanket orders protecting doctors. The police has a right to call you," the bench observed orally.