Surat cyber cell busts CFO’s Rs 9 crore job scam hidden behind corporate facade

AHMEDABAD: Surat Cyber Cell has uncovered one of Gujarat’s most meticulously engineered cyber-fraud operations, masterminded by a highly educated, white-collar criminal. The accused, Nitesh Govani, a B.Sc.

Mathematics graduate and Chief Finance Officer at a reputed Pune-based firm, created a corporate maze so convincing that more than 1,200 people were duped and Rs 9 crore siphoned off.

A respectable profile masking a criminal mind

On paper, Govani appeared to be the model urban professional: a strong academic background, excellent command over statistics, a Rs 65,000 monthly salary, and a 20% stake in his company. Yet behind this façade, he was driven by greed and an ambition for crores, not a modest monthly income.

His criminal behaviour was not new. In 2021, he had been arrested in Ahmedabad for a similar data-entry scam, extorting victims by accusing them of violating digital contracts. A six-month stint in Sabarmati Jail became, according to investigators, “a crime research lab in his head” rather than a place of reform.