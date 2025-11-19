Tiger returns to Gujarat after decades, marks historic nine-month stay in Ratanmahal sanctuary

Officials clarified that the tiger was not brought under any translocation programme; instead, it wandered naturally from Madhya Pradesh, driven by the expanding tiger population there and attracted by suitable habitat across the border. The landscape linkage proved vital. Unlike the tiger that reached Mahisagar district in 2019 only to die within 20 days due to inadequate prey availability, this big cat has found sufficient food, water and habitat conditions to survive, and settle.

Forest officers say the tiger’s stability indicates a deeper ecological transformation. Ratanmahal’s prey base, water sources and vegetation have improved to the extent that a tiger, the ultimate indicator of a healthy forest, now considers it viable long-term territory. Continuous monitoring teams are tracking its movement, prey interactions and territorial behaviour using advanced surveillance tools.

Environment and Forest Minister Arjun Modhwadia, celebrating the development as a landmark in Gujarat’s conservation journey, offered a detailed assessment. “The tiger has now made Gujarat, the land of the Asiatic lion, its home,” he said.

“For nine months it has lived in the Ratanmahal Sanctuary of Dahod, and this is a proud moment for the state. Gujarat has now become the only place in India where all three big cats, the Asiatic lion, the Indian leopard and now the tiger, live together in the same natural landscape,” he added.