TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee lodges complaints against Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose

KOLKATA: The four-day-long confrontation between West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee escalated further after the veteran parliamentarian lodged complaints against the state’s constitutional head at Hare Street police station on Wednesday, a day after the Governor filed an FIR with the same police station on Tuesday accusing the MP of making “derogatory” remarks.
Raj Bhavan had lodged the FIR on Tuesday against Kalyan for his statements alleging Bose of giving shelter to “BJP goons’’ and stocking arms and ammunition inside the Governor’s House premises to kill Trinamool Congress workers.
Kalyan has been booked under various sections of the BNS, including those pertaining to crime to assault or wrongfully restrain the President or Governor intentionally in a manner that can endanger India’s unity and integrity.
Sources at Raj Bhavan said it would file a defamation case against Kalyan in the Calcutta High Court within this week.
“Several specific complaints have been lodged against the Governor with Hare Street police station. I will urge the police to investigate the complaints,” Kalyan told reporters this afternoon.
Interestingly, the designation of Bose has not been mentioned in the complaints lodged with the police station.
Bose had on Sunday threatened to take legal action against Kalyan for his remarks made on Saturday.
The face-off between Bose and Kalyan aggravated further on Monday after the former asked Kolkata Police to deploy its bomb disposal squad with a sniffer dog, disaster management team and civil defence department to conduct search operations inside the Raj Bhavan premises to find out whether arms and ammunition were lying stacked there.
Police officials, the bomb disposal squad and CRPF personnel conducted combing operations inside the Raj Bhavan premises, including every room, other parts of the building and the lawns, on Monday afternoon under the Governor’s physical supervision.
The MP had made his remarks on Saturday while reacting to Bose’s recent statement on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Bose had said the exercise helped purify the voter list.
“As long as an incompetent governor like you remains, as long as a BJP-servant governor remains, you will never see anything good happening in West Bengal,” Kalyan added.