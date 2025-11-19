UP STF nabs Noida man impersonating RAW, Army officer

NOIDA: A 37-year-old man has been arrested by the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) for allegedly posing as an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Army Major and Colonel, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused, Suneet Kumar, was held on Tuesday evening, and multiple fake identity documents, including a forged RAW officer and Army ID carrying his photograph, were recovered from him, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (STF Noida) Raj Kumar Mishra told PTI that Kumar, originally from Ajoi village in Vaishali district of Bihar, was currently living in Paramount Golf Forest under the Surajpur police station area of Greater Noida.

"The arrested accused sometimes claims to be an Army officer and sometimes a RAW officer, and his activities are suspicious. Following the interrogation, based on sufficient evidence, the suspect, Suneet Kumar, was arrested around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, leading to the above-mentioned seizure," Mishra said.

He said during interrogation, the arrested accused is 37 years old and has completed his post-graduate degree in Clinical Psychology from Kalinga University, Raipur, in 2012.

"The accused uses various names and positions to influence individuals and coerce them into performing tasks. He also calls various people posing as a RAW officer to obtain his work. Posing as an Army Major, Colonel or a RAW officer, he rents houses in societies by creating forged documents in various names," the police officer said.