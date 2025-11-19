‘Why do you use machinery for political battles?’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain an appeal of the CBI seeking direction to initiate a preliminary inquiry into allegations of irregularities in appointments and promotions in Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat.

“Sorry, we are not inclined at this stage,” said a two-judge bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. “Why do you (CBI) use the machinery for your political battles? ... We have told you so many times,” observed the CJI and rejected its appeal.

Last November, the SC stayed the Jharkhand HC verdict of September 23, 2024, which directed the CBI to inquire into the alleged irregularities in appointments and promotions in the state Assembly.

On Tuesday, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Jharkhand Assembly Secretariat, said, “It is shocking that when matters come up, the CBI appears in that court beforehand.”