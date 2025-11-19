Wild jackal enters surgical ICU at Dhanbad medical college, hides under bed before fleeing

RANCHI: Raising serious concern over the security arrangements at Shaheed Nirmal Mahto Medical College and Hospital (SNMMCH) in Dhanbad, a wild jackal unexpectedly entered the emergency building and made its way directly into the Surgical ICU early on Monday morning.

The incident came to light on Wednesday after a video of the animal entering the ICU went viral on social media.

According to eyewitnesses, the jackal walked in unhindered through the hospital’s main gate and crossed the emergency corridor without being noticed by security personnel. It then slipped under a bed inside the dark ICU and hid there, they said.

Most of the patients admitted at the time were asleep.

An outsourced employee of the hospital, who was heading towards the ward, spotted the jackal entering the emergency block and moving towards the Surgical ICU. He immediately alerted the nursing staff and asked them to turn on the lights.

After a brief period of chaos, the jackal fled using the same route and exited through the main gate.