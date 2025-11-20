71 deaths since 2000: Rising bear attacks in Uttarakhand spark fear as locals avoid venturing out after dusk

DEHRADUN: The picturesque mountain regions of Uttarakhand, already vulnerable to natural disasters, are now facing a terrifying new threat: escalating human-wildlife conflict, particularly involving bears.

Residents across the Garhwal region, long accustomed to occasional encounters with leopards and tigers, are grappling with a sharp surge in bear attacks, fueling widespread panic. Villagers are reportedly avoiding venturing out after dusk for fear of attacks.

This year alone, bear encounters have claimed the lives of seven people. Officials admit that containment efforts are proving challenging, as strategies implemented in one district often leave other areas exposed to attacks.

“These massive animals are attacking people with such ferocity that locals are either being maimed, losing limbs, or losing their lives,” said a local, describing the predatory nature of bears that strike day and night.

The latest incident occurred on Monday morning in Pauri Garhwal’s Bironkhal block, where 40-year-old Lakshmi Devi was severely injured while cutting grass with other women. A bear, concealed in dense bushes, launched a sudden attack, leaving her with critical injuries to her head and right eye. Witnesses said Devi’s face was covered in blood before the bear was scared away by the screams of others. She was initially treated at Bironkhal Community Health Centre and later referred to a higher facility for specialized care.

Similar attacks have been reported in Paithani and Thalisain, with bears repeatedly targeting victims’ heads and faces. Between 2000 and November 17 this year, Uttarakhand has recorded 71 deaths and 2,009 injuries in bear attacks, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

R.K. Mishra, PCCF Wildlife, attributed the unusual aggression to climatic shifts. “This year, there has been very little snowfall in the high-altitude regions, and winter arrived late. Normally, bears hibernate by early November, but the lack of snow and scarcity of food are keeping them active, leading to increased restlessness and aggression,” he explained.