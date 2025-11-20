NIA takes custody of four key suspects in Delhi blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken custody of four accused involved in the 10 November blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

The four accused were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders issued by the District and Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court. The accused were earlier arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The accused have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K). They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations.