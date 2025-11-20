NIA takes custody of four key suspects in Delhi blast case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formally taken custody of four accused involved in the 10 November blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.
The four accused were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders issued by the District and Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court. The accused were earlier arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The accused have been identified as Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J&K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J&K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J&K). They had all played a key role in the terror attack that killed several innocent persons and left many others injured, as per NIA investigations.
It was on 19 October that, after the J&K Police arrested Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay, the conspiracy to carry out anti-India terror activities came before law enforcement agencies.
The J&K Police had arrested these accused prior to the blast, racing against time to capture all suspects and avert any tragedy.
The NIA had earlier arrested two other accused — Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the attack.
Their interrogation is continuing as part of the NIA’s efforts to understand the complete terror conspiracy in the case.
The anti-terror agency, which was handed the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the incident.