BJP likely to ditch Ajit Pawar-led NCP in BMC elections over Nawab Malik row

MUMBAI: In a bid to consolidate its Hindu vote bank, the BJP has decided to drop the Ajit Pawar-led NCP as an ally for the elections to the BMC --Asia's richest civic body-- scheduled for January next year.
The BJP has cited the presence of NCP Mumbai in-charge Nawab Malik --who faces "serious charges" allegedly linked to the purchase of a property belonging to an underworld don-- as the reason for refusing an alliance.
Echoing the party's stand, senior BJP leader and former Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the party would not ally with the NCP as long as Nawab Malik, who is facing "serious charges," remains its Mumbai leader.
Responding to this, senior NCP leader Praful Patel stated that the charges against Malik have not been proven. Describing Malik as a senior and experienced leader of the party, Patel asserted that the NCP will not make any changes in the leadership.
Sources in the BJP said that joining hands with the NCP while Malik leads its Mumbai unit would send the wrong message to the party’s core Hindu voter base.
"The upcoming BMC election is very prestigious and will be high-voltage. In 2017, the BJP was very close to forming the government in the BMC. This time, we do not want to miss the opportunity by splitting the Hindu votes by joining hands with Nawab Malik. Every vote counts. We have conveyed this," a senior BJP functionary said, requesting anonymity.
"After the elections, if the BJP needs any support from the NCP, we can consider working together—but not before the elections,” he added.
Meanwhile, the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Thursday announced that the state’s revenue department will waive the registration fees for homes of 600 sq ft and below developed under the cluster redevelopment scheme in Mumbai.
The move will provide significant relief to beneficiaries of such projects. The state currently levies six per cent in registration and stamp duty fees, which will now be waived.