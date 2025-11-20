BJP likely to ditch Ajit Pawar-led NCP in BMC elections over Nawab Malik row

MUMBAI: In a bid to consolidate its Hindu vote bank, the BJP has decided to drop the Ajit Pawar-led NCP as an ally for the elections to the BMC --Asia's richest civic body-- scheduled for January next year.

The BJP has cited the presence of NCP Mumbai in-charge Nawab Malik --who faces "serious charges" allegedly linked to the purchase of a property belonging to an underworld don-- as the reason for refusing an alliance.

Echoing the party's stand, senior BJP leader and former Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar said the party would not ally with the NCP as long as Nawab Malik, who is facing "serious charges," remains its Mumbai leader.

Responding to this, senior NCP leader Praful Patel stated that the charges against Malik have not been proven. Describing Malik as a senior and experienced leader of the party, Patel asserted that the NCP will not make any changes in the leadership.