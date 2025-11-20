Brave cop killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

BHOPAL: A young inspector of Madhya Pradesh’s elite anti-Naxal Hawk Force died after being hit by multiple bullets during a gun battle with armed Naxal cadres in the Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning.

Ashish Sharma, a decorated officer who had received two gallantry medals from the central government and formed the core of many critical Hawk Force operations, was struck by bullets fired by Naxal cadres near the tri-junction of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh around 8.30 am.

Even after taking heavy fire, Sharma continued to lead his team. Bleeding from multiple wounds, he kept firing at the cadres hiding behind thick forest cover until he collapsed. His injuries were severe, with bullet wounds to his shoulder, abdomen, thigh and hands. He was rushed to the Dongargarh community health centre in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, but he died despite doctors’ efforts to save him.

“We also had the helicopter ambulance ready to airlift him for life-saving treatment at a specialised centre, but he couldn’t survive. We’ve lost a brave inspector, who formed the core of our most crucial operations and had been awarded an out-of-turn promotion from sub-inspector to inspector this year only due to his key role in the February 19 encounter in the Raunda forests of Balaghat district, which had resulted in the elimination of four hardcore women naxal cadres,” special DG (anti-naxal operations) Pankaj Srivastava told TNIE.