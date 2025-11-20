Brave cop killed in Chhattisgarh Maoist encounter

BHOPAL: A young inspector of Madhya Pradesh’s elite anti-Naxal Hawk Force died after being hit by multiple bullets during a gun battle with armed Naxal cadres in the Kanghurra jungles of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday morning.
Ashish Sharma, a decorated officer who had received two gallantry medals from the central government and formed the core of many critical Hawk Force operations, was struck by bullets fired by Naxal cadres near the tri-junction of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh around 8.30 am.
Even after taking heavy fire, Sharma continued to lead his team. Bleeding from multiple wounds, he kept firing at the cadres hiding behind thick forest cover until he collapsed. His injuries were severe, with bullet wounds to his shoulder, abdomen, thigh and hands. He was rushed to the Dongargarh community health centre in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district, but he died despite doctors’ efforts to save him.
“We also had the helicopter ambulance ready to airlift him for life-saving treatment at a specialised centre, but he couldn’t survive. We’ve lost a brave inspector, who formed the core of our most crucial operations and had been awarded an out-of-turn promotion from sub-inspector to inspector this year only due to his key role in the February 19 encounter in the Raunda forests of Balaghat district, which had resulted in the elimination of four hardcore women naxal cadres,” special DG (anti-naxal operations) Pankaj Srivastava told TNIE.
At the time of the encounter, multiple joint combing and search operations were underway in the dense forests along the three-state border. The teams were acting on specific inputs about the movement of 13–15 armed Naxal cadres in the area. The gun battle broke out early Wednesday, and combing operations are still in progress.
“Search operations after the incident led the cops to massive blood stains, backpacks and other materials, based on which massive damage (including possibly casualty) to the outlaws cannot be ruled out,” Srivastava added.
Sharma was a native of Gadarwara in Narsinghpur district and had joined the Madhya Pradesh Police as a sub-inspector nine years ago. He was promoted earlier this year in recognition of his outstanding service. According to reports from Narsinghpur, he was to be married in January 2026.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav condoled the death, saying, “He displayed unprecedented valour and courage during the joint operation by the police forces of the three states in the jungles of Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district. His supreme sacrifice in the national campaign to wipe out Naxalism will remain unforgettable.”
