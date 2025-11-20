Congress dilemma in Upper House

NEW DELHI: Still reeling from its devastating performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress now faces a critical test of biannual Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for early next year.
With the party’s Assembly seats shrinking in several key states and alliance leverage weakening, it may struggle to retain its influence in the Upper House.
Elections for 75 seats in the Rajya Sabha are scheduled across April, June, and November 2026. While the BJP-led NDA is expected to make net gains, the elections may present an uphill task for the Congress with its weakened MLA base and rising internal dissent.
The elections will see seats vacated across multiple states, including Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh, among others.
Although Congress may lose some seats, it is likely to retain as many as nine seats—three from Karnataka, two from Telangana, one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.
With some seasoned leaders set to exit, the elections are viewed as crucial by many.
Some of the leaders who complete their term in the Upper House include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shakti Singh Gohil. Another leader who completes his term is senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana in April 2026.
While Kharge, whose term from Karnataka ends on June 25, 2026, is expected to be renominated for another term, says party sources. Kharge is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha (LoP) as well. While veteran leaders may push for renomination, arguing that experienced voices are needed in the Upper House, a section of leaders also root for fielding fresh faces to revive the party’s prospects in Parliament and state units.
Although the official candidate selection process is months away, the sources say that some names are already doing the rounds. While Congress is expected to hold ground in Karnataka and Telangana, it risks losing seats in states where its footprint has shrunk. The party’s hopes also hinge on coalition arithmetic in Maharashtra, where shifting alliances and fragmented mandates could influence the outcome
Meanwhile, regional allies within the INDIA bloc will also play a critical role in negotiating seat-sharing arrangements, making strategic alliances more crucial than ever.
Maharashtra will see seven seats vacant in April 2026, with Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale completing their terms.
“Congress is entering these elections with limited leverage. The Bihar election has reduced its bargaining power among the allies,” said a senior party leader. “Success will depend not just on numbers, but on negotiation skills and candidate selection.”
On the other hand, the BJP-led NDA, buoyed by strong Assembly numbers in key states, is expected to leverage its dominance to gain additional Rajya Sabha seats, further squeezing Congress.
