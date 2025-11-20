Congress dilemma in Upper House

NEW DELHI: Still reeling from its devastating performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Congress now faces a critical test of biannual Rajya Sabha elections, scheduled for early next year.

With the party’s Assembly seats shrinking in several key states and alliance leverage weakening, it may struggle to retain its influence in the Upper House.

Elections for 75 seats in the Rajya Sabha are scheduled across April, June, and November 2026. While the BJP-led NDA is expected to make net gains, the elections may present an uphill task for the Congress with its weakened MLA base and rising internal dissent.

The elections will see seats vacated across multiple states, including Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh, among others.

Although Congress may lose some seats, it is likely to retain as many as nine seats—three from Karnataka, two from Telangana, one each from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

With some seasoned leaders set to exit, the elections are viewed as crucial by many.

Some of the leaders who complete their term in the Upper House include Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran leaders Digvijaya Singh and Shakti Singh Gohil. Another leader who completes his term is senior advocate and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Telangana in April 2026.