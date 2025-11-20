Cooking up health hazards: Indoor smoke fuels COPD epidemic in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A grim reality is emerging from the picturesque hills of Uttarakhand, where traditional cooking methods are inadvertently fueling a silent epidemic of respiratory illness among mountain women. Data from a leading state hospital suggests that the common practice of cooking over traditional wood-fired chulhas (stoves) is directly contributing to alarmingly high rates of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the region.

The findings, compiled from the outpatient department (OPD) of the TB and Chest Diseases Department at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital, paint a stark picture. A staggering 80 percent of COPD patients presenting at the facility hail exclusively from the hilly terrains. These individuals are struggling with debilitating shortness of breath, a hallmark symptom of the chronic lung condition.

Experts emphasize that COPD is a severe, long-term lung disease characterized by restricted airflow. "COPD literally means a long-term illness that obstructs the flow of air in the body," explains a pulmonologist familiar with the local situation.

Dr. Manvendra Garg, a Senior Physician in the TB and Chest Diseases Department at Doon Hospital, shared compelling statistics that underscore the severity of the issue. "We see about 100 patients in the OPD daily, and roughly 60 of those are suffering specifically from COPD," Dr. Garg stated. "Of these, nearly 80 percent are from the mountainous areas, with women forming the majority."