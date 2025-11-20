Cooking up health hazards: Indoor smoke fuels COPD epidemic in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A grim reality is emerging from the picturesque hills of Uttarakhand, where traditional cooking methods are inadvertently fueling a silent epidemic of respiratory illness among mountain women. Data from a leading state hospital suggests that the common practice of cooking over traditional wood-fired chulhas (stoves) is directly contributing to alarmingly high rates of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) in the region.
The findings, compiled from the outpatient department (OPD) of the TB and Chest Diseases Department at the Government Doon Medical College Hospital, paint a stark picture. A staggering 80 percent of COPD patients presenting at the facility hail exclusively from the hilly terrains. These individuals are struggling with debilitating shortness of breath, a hallmark symptom of the chronic lung condition.
Experts emphasize that COPD is a severe, long-term lung disease characterized by restricted airflow. "COPD literally means a long-term illness that obstructs the flow of air in the body," explains a pulmonologist familiar with the local situation.
Dr. Manvendra Garg, a Senior Physician in the TB and Chest Diseases Department at Doon Hospital, shared compelling statistics that underscore the severity of the issue. "We see about 100 patients in the OPD daily, and roughly 60 of those are suffering specifically from COPD," Dr. Garg stated. "Of these, nearly 80 percent are from the mountainous areas, with women forming the majority."
The primary culprit identified by physicians is indoor air pollution. While multiple factors contribute to COPD in the high altitudes, including reduced oxygen levels and smoke from year-round forest fires, the most direct link points to domestic cooking environments.
"The smoke generated while cooking on traditional chulhas is a major accelerant," Dr. Garg noted. He added that the affected demographic is predominantly individuals over the age of 50. "Many of these women have been cooking on these stoves continuously for 20 to 25 years. A significant portion of their lung capacity has already been compromised."
The progression of the disease in these patients often begins subtly but becomes severe. "In the initial stages, patients report high fever accompanying breathing difficulties and the production of discolored sputum," Dr. Garg warned.
This situation highlights an urgent need for public health intervention focusing on cleaner cooking alternatives in rural and remote Himalayan communities. As one healthcare worker remarked privately, "These women are not just cooking meals; they are inadvertently cooking their own lungs with every plume of smoke."