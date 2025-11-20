FSSAI seeks crackdown on misleading sugar-based ORS drinks as sales continue despite ban

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the continued sale of ready-to-serve and fruit-based beverages marketed as ORS despite a ban on the use of the term, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to launch an immediate crackdown on violators.

In an order issued on Thursday, the authority instructed state food safety departments to designate enforcement officers, carry out inspection drives and seize products that flout its previous directive. States and UTs have also been asked to submit a detailed action taken report at the earliest.

The order warned that several brands continue to sell fruit-based drinks, electrolyte beverages and ready-to-serve products under names or descriptions containing the term “ORS”, even though such usage is prohibited.

“It has come to the notice that certain fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks, electrolyte drinks and similar ORS-related products continue to be marketed and sold on various e-commerce platforms and retail outlets under brand names or descriptions containing the term ‘ORS’ in violation of the previous orders,” the authority said.

Officials have been told to immediately verify e-commerce listings and inspect local grocery stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and other retail locations to identify non-compliant food products.