FSSAI seeks crackdown on misleading sugar-based ORS drinks as sales continue despite ban

NEW DELHI: Taking note of the continued sale of ready-to-serve and fruit-based beverages marketed as ORS despite a ban on the use of the term, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and Union Territories to launch an immediate crackdown on violators.
In an order issued on Thursday, the authority instructed state food safety departments to designate enforcement officers, carry out inspection drives and seize products that flout its previous directive. States and UTs have also been asked to submit a detailed action taken report at the earliest.
The order warned that several brands continue to sell fruit-based drinks, electrolyte beverages and ready-to-serve products under names or descriptions containing the term “ORS”, even though such usage is prohibited.
“It has come to the notice that certain fruit-based beverages, ready-to-serve drinks, electrolyte drinks and similar ORS-related products continue to be marketed and sold on various e-commerce platforms and retail outlets under brand names or descriptions containing the term ‘ORS’ in violation of the previous orders,” the authority said.
Officials have been told to immediately verify e-commerce listings and inspect local grocery stores, pharmacies, supermarkets and other retail locations to identify non-compliant food products.
“Issue necessary instructions to designated officers and field officers to conduct immediate verification inspection drives across e-commerce platforms and retail outlets within their jurisdiction to identify food products violating the above orders,” the directive said. It added that states must ensure such products are removed from sale and that regulatory action is initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
The authority also instructed states to report back with details of inspections carried out, violations detected and the status of product removal.
The FSSAI also noted that some enforcement officers have mistakenly targeted WHO-recommended Oral Rehydration Salts, which are classified as drugs, not food products.
“It is reiterated that WHO-recommended ORS products, notified as drugs under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, fall entirely outside the regulatory purview of FSSAI, and therefore the October 2025 orders do not regulate or restrict legitimate ORS drug products,” the authority clarified.
It further directed that no action should be taken against the sale, distribution or storage of WHO-recommended ORS. Enforcement must be confined strictly to food products falsely presented or labelled as ORS. “All field officers must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with these directions,” the order said.